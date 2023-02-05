Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $465,394. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.