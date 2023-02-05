Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 1,445,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

