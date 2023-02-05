Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 102,718 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,314,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

