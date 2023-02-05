Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 3,537,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

