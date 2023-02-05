Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $877,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,604. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.46.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

