Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,054 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

TGT traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. 2,941,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

