Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.33. 2,695,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.41. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $522.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

