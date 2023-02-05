Lido DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $111.72 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $111.72 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,406,234 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

