Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,883 shares of company stock valued at $323,966. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

