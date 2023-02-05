Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,748. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

