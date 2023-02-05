Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Hits $226.06 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $226.06 million and $1.69 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,765.02 or 0.29155884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00420766 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,677,440 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort."

