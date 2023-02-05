Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

Loews stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

