Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Loews Trading Down 0.1 %
Loews stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Loews
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Loews
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.