Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

