Lumi Credits Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $159.60 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

