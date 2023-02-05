Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.26 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $56.26 million and approximately $77,096.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001769 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,007.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

