MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $63.53 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $63.53 million and approximately $327.93 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

