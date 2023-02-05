Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,970 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.