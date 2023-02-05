Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.