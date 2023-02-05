Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 8.0 %

MANH stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,676,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

