Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 8.0 %
MANH stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.