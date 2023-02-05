Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $26.54 or 0.00113605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

