Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after buying an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

