Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.05.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.50. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

