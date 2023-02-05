Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,850 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $72,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $379.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.41. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $522.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

