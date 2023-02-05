Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.