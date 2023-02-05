Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.