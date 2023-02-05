Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $47,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

