Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

