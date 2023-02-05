Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

