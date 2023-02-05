Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $5,985,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

