Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.