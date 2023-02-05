Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

VZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 18,314,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,459,134. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

