Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 43,103 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,103 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 10,744,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
