Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 3.6 %

CCRN traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 717,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

