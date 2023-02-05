Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 69,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,343. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

