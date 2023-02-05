Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

MMLP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $229.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

