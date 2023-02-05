Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $118.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

