McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Sidoti cut McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MGRC opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
