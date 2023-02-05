Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 52,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 110,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

