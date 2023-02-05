Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 405,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97,120.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

