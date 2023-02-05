Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.