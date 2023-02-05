Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

