Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

