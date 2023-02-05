Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,185 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.87 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

