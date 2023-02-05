Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $164.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

