Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

