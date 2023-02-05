Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.16 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $46.16 million and $737,485.25 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00011713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,813,872 coins and its circulating supply is 16,881,463 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

