Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 1,020,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,296. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 76.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

