Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 77,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,778,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.