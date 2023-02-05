Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.09 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

