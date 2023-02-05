Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

